Texas Justices Deny $3M Premium Tax Refund To Blue Cross

By Sanjay Talwani (June 17, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is not entitled to a $3 million tax refund on its stop-loss insurance policies because those policies are considered health insurance under the law, the Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday. In a 5-4 decision, the court reversed two lower court rulings and rejected the insurer's argument that the stop-loss policies, which reimburse self-insured companies for claims that exceed a certain threshold, did not cover the risks of individuals or groups, which makes the premiums subject to taxation. The Texas Supreme Court ruled Friday that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas is not entitled to a...

