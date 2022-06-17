Texas Justices Say Exempt Corps. Can Retain Liquor Permits

By Rae Ann Varona (June 17, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court settled a Fifth Circuit query on Friday, saying that public corporations exempt from a state ban on owning alcohol sale permits remain exempt if they sell shares to another company unable to own permits. The Fifth Circuit had asked the state's high court for guidance on how to interpret the scope of an exemption to a state liquor law that prohibits public corporations from owning or holding an interest in "package store permits," which are required for Texas retail liquor stores to sell alcohol. More specifically, the circuit court asked whether Gabriel Investment Group Inc. — one...

