2nd Circ. Says Allstate Must Cover Dry-Cleaning Injury Row

By Ganesh Setty (June 17, 2022, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Allstate must defend and indemnify a man and his company facing personal injury claims over a fallen dry-cleaning press, the Second Circuit ruled Friday, reversing a New York federal court decision that found a Nationwide unit insuring the business was on the hook for coverage instead. A three-judge panel said because Sun Dal Kim and Il Whan Kho were unloading the dry-cleaning press from Kim's trailer when Kho said he became injured, an auto exclusion in the business owner's policy Nationwide subsidiary Harleysville Preferred Insurance Co. issued to Kim and his namesake dry-cleaning company barred coverage. Such unloading activities mean that...

