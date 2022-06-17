Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Rite Aid Exec To Pay $300K In SEC Insider Trading Deal

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 17, 2022, 8:29 PM EDT) -- A former Rite Aid Corp. executive who once oversaw the company's compliance with its code of ethics will pay just more than $300,000 to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations that he engaged in insider trading.

In a Friday judgment, U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane said Steven J. Sheinfeld, who was once the vice president of internal assurance services for the national pharmacy chain, would pay the six-figure civil penalty in three installments over a period of about nine months.

The judgment follows an April settlement agreement, in which Sheinfeld said he neither admits nor denies the SEC's allegations....

