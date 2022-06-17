Puerto Rico Highway Debt Reorg Heading For Creditor Vote

By Rick Archer (June 17, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge Friday sent the plan to restructure the Puerto Rico Highways and Transportation Authority's $6.7 billion debt out for a creditor vote, overriding a group of highway engineers who said their wage litigation claims were wrongly classified. At the hearing, U.S. District Judge Laura Swain found the disclosure statement submitted by the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico was adequate, saying the engineers' argument that their work was too vital to call their pay claims unsecured can be resolved at the plan confirmation hearing. Last month the board submitted a plan that would cut the agency's...

