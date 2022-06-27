NYC Pay Transparency Law May Fail To Close Wage Gap

By Peter Glennon (June 27, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- Pay transparency is a hot topic. From Colorado to New York City, lawmakers looking for ways to reduce the wage gap among women and minorities are proposing new rules to make salary information public. This is a worthy goal, as women make 83 cents for every dollar men make, and Black men make 87 cents for every dollar a white man makes. The numbers are even worse for women of color.[1] It's not just a matter of which jobs people have either. The wage gap is persistently found in all professions, from fast food workers to doctors.[2] But it remains to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS