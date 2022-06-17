Firm Faces Skeptical 9th Circ. In 'El Chapo' Insurance Dispute

By Dorothy Atkins (June 17, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A private equity firm faced a skeptical Ninth Circuit panel Friday in trying to revive claims that its insurer must cover underlying litigation over a facility it sold that was overrun by El Chapo's drug cartel, with two judges saying the firm appears to contradict arguments it made previously. A private equity firm tried to revive claims before a skeptical Ninth Circuit that its insurer has to cover underlying litigation over a facility it sold that was overrun by El Chapo's drug cartel. In this drawing, El Chapo is seated at the right with an interpreter in New York federal court....

