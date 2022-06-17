NC High Court Backs Atty Fee Award In Scotched Home Sale

By Hayley Fowler (June 17, 2022, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A couple is entitled to attorney fees after taking the would-be buyer of their North Carolina home to task when the sale fell through, the state's highest court said Friday, finding the purchase offer fits within the confines of a state statute for fee awards. In a split opinion, the North Carolina Supreme Court affirmed a state appellate decision awarding Dawn Reynolds-Douglass and her husband $13,067 in attorney fees. Civil litigants are generally responsible for their own attorney fees under North Carolina state law, the justices said, but there is an exception for fees related to "any note, conditional sale contract,...

