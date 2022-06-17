Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Facebook Accused Of Lifting Patient Data From Hospital Sites

By Hailey Konnath (June 17, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Facebook is allegedly using its Pixel tracking tool to collect the data of millions of hospital patients without their permission or knowledge across the country, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in California federal court.

The suit was filed by an anonymous Maryland hospital patient, identified only as John Doe, who says the Pixel tool redirects patient communications from hospital websites to the social media giant.

"When a patient communicates with a health care provider's website where the Facebook Pixel is present on the patient portal login page, the Facebook Pixel source code causes the exact content of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!