9th Circ. Tells EPA To Reevaluate Glyphosate's Cancer Risk

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 17, 2022, 7:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ordered the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to reevaluate its determination that the active ingredient in Monsanto's weedkiller Roundup was not likely to cause cancer, saying Friday the agency's determination about glyphosate was not backed with substantial evidence. In a 54-page published decision, a three-judge panel said the EPA's conclusion was inconsistent with the agency's own epidemiological evidence, which showed a link between glyphosate exposure and the risk of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. In the January 2020 preliminary determination at the heart of the litigation, the EPA raised the possibility that other factors, such as exposure to other pesticides, animals or...

