Fintech Co. Sued Over Withheld Consumer Reports

By Sarah Jarvis (June 17, 2022, 8:15 PM EDT) -- A fintech company that disburses consumer reports to third parties was hit with a proposed class action in an Arizona federal court Friday alleging it violated the Fair Credit Reporting Act by withholding consumer reports despite valid requests. Indiana resident John Fralish said in his complaint that Scottsdale, Arizona-based Early Warning Services LLC has withheld his consumer reports from him even though he has made three valid requests and provided the necessary identification information. Early Warning has "substantial written material" informing it of its duties under the FCRA, Fralish alleged. "Despite knowing of these legal obligations, defendant acted consciously and willfully...

