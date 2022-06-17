Daily Beast Says Story Linking Judge To QAnon Is Accurate

By Dorothy Atkins (June 17, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Daily Beast asked a Pennsylvania federal judge on Friday to toss state Judge Paula A. Patrick's suit accusing the media company of portraying her in a false light by linking her to the far-right conspiracy movement QAnon, arguing that the story was accurate and that the court lacks jurisdictional authority to hear the dispute. The Daily Beast Co. LLC and reporter Laura Bradley argue in a memo supporting a motion to dismiss that the case should be tossed because neither the company nor the reporter are based in or have ties to Pennsylvania. The defendants argue that Judge Patrick of the...

