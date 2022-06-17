CFPB To Give Credit Card, Mortgage Rules 'Fresh Look'

By Jon Hill (June 17, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Rohit Chopra said Friday that his agency will take a "fresh look" at some of its existing regulations on credit cards and credit reporting, as well as certain Trump-era mortgage lending rules. In a blog post, Chopra said the CFPB was reviewing a "host" of old rules on its books, including those that set inflation-indexed limits on what credit card issuers charge in late payment penalties and other fees, which he has sought to rein in as part of an effort to save consumers money. Chopra said that the CFPB was also reviewing rules it inherited...

