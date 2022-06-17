Hong Kong Furniture Maker Hit With $100M Verdict In IP Spat

By Hailey Konnath (June 17, 2022, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal jury on Friday slapped Hong Kong furniture maker Man Wah Holdings Ltd. with a $100 million verdict for infringing a Wisconsin company's patent as well as misappropriating its trade dress for a multifunctional lighted cup holder. The jury found that one of Germantown, Wisconsin-based Raffel Systems LLC's patents wasn't invalid and that Man Wah willfully infringed it. For that infringement, it awarded Raffel $425,300. Similarly, Raffel has indeed proven that the alleged trade dress associated with its black cup holder isn't merely functional and that it has acquired distinctiveness to consumers, according to the verdict. Man Wah's use...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS