Pfizer Ploughs €90.5M Into French Co. For Lyme Vaccine

By Najiyya Budaly (June 20, 2022, 1:33 PM BST) -- Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer plans to invest €90.5 million ($95 million) in vaccine company Valneva to allow them to continue their collaboration on a program for Lyme disease, the firms said. Pfizer Inc., which sits on the New York Stock Exchange, said it would pay €9.49 per share for an 8.1% stake in Valneva SE, which is listed on the Nasdaq and Euronext Paris exchanges. Valneva will issue 9,549,761 new ordinary shares to Pfizer under the transaction. The offer price represented a 20% premium to Valneva's closing price of €7.94 on Friday. The companies said the figure was based on the average closing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS