EU Extends Crimean Annexation Sanctions By Another Year

By Ronan Barnard (June 20, 2022, 3:15 PM BST) -- The EU said Monday it will extend its sanctions against Russia for the 2014 annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol until June 2023 after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine faces "greater hostile activity" from Russia as war continues to rip through the country. The European Council said it had decided to renew the sanctions against investment, tourism services and imported products produced in the Russian-occupied territories. The sanctions, first imposed in June 2014, also target exports of specific goods to Crimean companies and the Crimean operations of strategic industries, such oil, gas and mining. The EU and U.S. levied sanctions after Russia...

