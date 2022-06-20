Criminal Barristers Vote To Strike Over Legal Aid Funding

By Dawood Fakhir (June 20, 2022, 7:10 PM BST) -- Most British criminal barristers voting in a strike ballot conducted by the Criminal Bar Association backed proposals for industrial action over demands for higher compensation for legal aid work, the professional body said Monday. In the ballot conducted between June 11 and June 20, 81.5% of the 2,055 members of the bar who voted favored any form of action days, and 43.5% of the total voted for the strongest form of disruption, which the CBA said it will now adopt. The CBA, which represents lawyers of the criminal bar in England and Wales, said it will hold two strike days in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS