Firing Ex-AA Boss Was The 'Cheapest' Option, Company Says

By Adele Redmond (June 20, 2022, 6:04 PM BST) -- Firing the former chief executive of the Automobile Association was the most responsible way to protect shareholders' interests following his drunken assault on a colleague, the roadside repair company told an appeals court Monday as it fights his claim of wrongful dismissal. Robert Mackenzie could win up to £900,000 ($1.1 million) for a lost performance bonus and perks if his bid for damages goes to trial. The AA argues it should not, claiming Mackenzie presided over a "sustained decline" in its share price and saying it was entitled to end his contract in the least burdensome manner — and, in this...

