Charles Russell Denied Appeal Bid In Lost £1.6M Sale Suit

By Ronan Barnard (June 21, 2022, 4:07 PM BST) -- Two business owners and Charles Russell Speechlys LLP have been denied permission to appeal after a judge found the law firm gave the men bad advice over the sale of stock in their IT company to a private equity company. IT company founders Paul Richards and Keith Purves have won £1.6 million ($1.9 million) after suing over advice given by the firm's predecessor Speechly Bircham LLP over the sale of their 42.95% stakes in IP Solutions UK Ltd., a cloud-based technology company, Judge Jonathan Russen QC ruled in a High Court order dated June 16. But the judge denied the firm, Richards...

