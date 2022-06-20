Judge Refuses To Halt Reinsurers' UK Fight With African Bank

By Joanne Faulkner (June 20, 2022, 7:43 PM BST) -- A judge refused Monday to grant Absa Group Ltd.'s bid to stay a multimillion-dollar insurance contract dispute with a group of British reinsurers, calling it a "back door" attempt at a jurisdiction challenge. A High Court judge said that the case management stay Absa requested was an "attempt to get through the back door what could not be done through the front door" and was nothing to do with case management and "everything to do with jurisdiction." The judge said "that it may well be inconvenient and unfortunate" that there are two sets of proceedings in connection with more than $20 million in settlements paid...

