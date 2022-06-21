NJ Senate Judiciary Panel Approves 2 County Prosecutors

By Nick Muscavage (June 21, 2022, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee has approved two nominees tapped by Gov. Phil Murphy for county prosecutor positions. The nominees approved Monday were LaChia L. Bradshaw to lead the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, succeeding Scott Coffina, and John P. McDonald for the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office, succeeding Michael H. Robertson. Both Bradshaw and McDonald still need to be confirmed by the full state Senate before taking their roles. "Gov. Murphy is pleased to see his nominations of LaChia Bradshaw as Burlington County Prosecutor and John McDonald as Somerset County Prosecutor move forward," Tyler Jones, deputy press secretary for Murphy, told...

