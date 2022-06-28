Clifford Chance Recruits IP Pro From Ashurst

By Ashish Sareen (June 28, 2022, 6:23 PM BST) -- Clifford Chance LLP has hired a new partner from Ashurst LLP in London as part of its plans to build out its offerings in technology and intellectual property. Don McCombie — who joined on June 20 — has been recruited to help build the firm's IP practice and to support the firm's technology group focus, Stephen Reese, IP partner, told Law360 on Friday. "I'd say around five years ago there was a big focus on this tech group," Reese said. "And it remains one of the firm's key priorities." McCombie is joining a technology group made up of approximately 600 attorneys. Reese...

