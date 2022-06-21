Vidal Grants Rehearing In PTAB Case Over Baby Swaddles

By Britain Eakin (June 21, 2022, 7:49 PM EDT) -- U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal has granted Big Beings USA Pty Ltd.'s request for director review, saying it raised a question about whether the board erred in Nested Bean Inc.'s challenge to its patent for baby swaddles. Vidal said Friday that Big Beings also raised a question about the proper interpretation of Section 112 of the Patent Act, and invited further briefing in the case to address that matter. The companies are currently locked in a legal battle in Massachusetts federal court over the patent, which covers a swaddling suit for infants that suppresses the startle reflex but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS