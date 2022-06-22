Ill. To Elect High Court Justices With First New Map Since 1964

By Celeste Bott (June 22, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- Illinois voters this year will elect justices to the state Supreme Court based on judicial districts redrawn for the first time since 1964, with partisan control of the state's top court at stake. In a matter of months, Illinois could see a court with multiple judges who have never weighed in on the state's pension clause or interpreted its workers' compensation statute. The new court could also be asked to consider an Illinois law allowing for 6% prejudgment interest in personal injury or wrongful death lawsuits, which a Cook County judge declared unconstitutional in May. A forthcoming ballot initiative that aims...

