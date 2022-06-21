Justices' PAGA Ruling May Be Employer Win — With Caveats

By Joshua Henderson (June 21, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- On June 15, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the Federal Arbitration Act preempts in part California's Private Attorneys General Act.[1] In its 8-1 decision in Viking River Cruises Inc. v. Moriana, the court concluded that by compelling joinder of other employee claims to an individual employee's claims, PAGA coerces employers to give up rights they have under the FAA. The employer was entitled to enforce arbitration of the employee's individual PAGA claim only, without foregoing arbitration altogether or being forced to litigate other employee claims in court. Does the holding in Viking River Cruises mean PAGA litigation is moribund? That...

