Open Ill. High Court Race Attracts Some Atypical Candidates

By Lauraann Wood (June 23, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Voters in one suburban Chicago judicial district will vote next week to help winnow down a crowded field of seven Illinois Supreme Court candidates looking to fill the open seat lawmakers created when they redrew the state's judicial districts for the first time in more than 50 years. The competitive election in the state's Second Judicial District — which includes Lake, McHenry, DeKalb, Kane and Kendall counties — traces back to Justice Thomas Kilbride's historic loss in his 2020 retention bid for another 10-year term on the high court bench. That led Democrats in the legislature to redraw the state's judicial...

