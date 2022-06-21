'Party On': Pun-Packed 5th Circ. Ruling Hands Brewers A Win

By Bonnie Eslinger (June 21, 2022, 4:13 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit affirmed a lower court decision allowing two Lone Star state breweries to sell their products to-go in a ruling packed with drinking references and puns that the court said would have "stout implications for craft brewers in Texas." The litigation filed by CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC challenged a law imposed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission that limited beer-to-go sales to brewers and manufacturers that produced no more than 225,000 barrels annually at all premises they wholly or partly owned. The case focused on the meaning of the word "owned," as CANarchy — aside from one brewery in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS