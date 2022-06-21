Board Says Norfolk Southern Not Immune From CSX Suit

By Matthew Perlman (June 21, 2022, 9:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Surface Transportation Board has found that Norfolk Southern Railway Co. was never authorized to control a small railroad it co-owns with CSX Transportation Inc., meaning that it is not immune from a federal lawsuit alleging that it effectively blocks CSX from using the tracks. CSX filed a notice with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Monday, alerting the court to a decision from the regulatory board last week that responded to a referral from U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis. The case has been on hold since May 2021, when Judge Davis asked the Surface...

