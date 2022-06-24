5th Circ.'s Nixing Of SEC Judges May Mean Trouble For FERC

By Elizabeth Cassady and Daniel Mullen (June 24, 2022, 4:14 PM EDT) -- On May 18, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit agreed by a 2-1 majority with the petitioners in Jarkesy v. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the SEC's enforcement proceedings suffered from constitutional defects. Specifically, the panel ruled that: (1) The petitioners were deprived of their constitutional right to a jury trial; (2) Congress unconstitutionally delegated legislative power to the SEC by failing to provide it with an intelligible principle by which to exercise the delegated power; and (3) statutory removal restrictions on SEC administrative law judges violate Article II of the U.S. Constitution.[1]...

