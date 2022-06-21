Classic Car Dealer Fights To Revive £20M Fraud Suit

By Adele Redmond (June 21, 2022, 6:05 PM BST) -- A settlement over the sale of a multimillion-dollar car collection should be voided after the terms of the deal changed late in the process, a dealer told an appeals court Tuesday as it sought to revive its £20 million ($24.5 million) fraud case. Maranello Rosso Ltd., a company incorporated to buy the collection, urged the Court of Appeal to reinstate its lawsuit over allegations that U.K. auction house Bonhams and a lender conspired to hold an unlawful auction that hurt its profits. The dispute stems from Maranello's 2014 agreement to sell 71 cars to Bonhams as part of a deal with...

