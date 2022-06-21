Clyde & Co Won't Face Negligence Suit After Earlier Deal

By Sophia Dourou (June 21, 2022, 4:50 PM BST) -- An appellate court declined on Tuesday to revive a storage company's negligence claims against Deloitte partners and Clyde & Co LLP, finding that a settlement with Barclays following a dispute over wrongly sold swaps protected them from later litigation. The Court of Appeal has decided that a 2015 agreement between Rhino Enterprises and Barclays released both Clyde & Co and Deloitte financial advisers from any further claims being brought against them. (Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) The Court of Appeal decided that a 2015 agreement between Rhino Enterprises Properties Ltd. and Barclays released both the law firm and financial advisers...

