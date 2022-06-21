Music Producer Wins Royalty Bump In Streaming Row

By Joel Poultney (June 21, 2022, 7:11 PM BST) -- A high-profile electronic music producer said his former record company had agreed to meet his demands for higher royalties for online streams to settle their legal battle. Four Tet, whose real name is Kieran Hebden, announced on Twitter on Monday that the independent record label Domino Recording Co. had met his original demand to backdate payments at a 50% royalty rate for streams and downloads of music released before digital streaming became profitable. In the April 13 settlement agreement, which has recently been made public, Domino committed to apply a 50% rate to Hebden's streaming and downloads from now on. The...

