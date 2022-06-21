NFT Marketplace Magic Eden Closes $130M Series B Round

By Emilie Ruscoe (June 21, 2022, 9:00 PM EDT) -- Magic Eden, a marketplace for the digital assets known as nonfungible tokens, on Tuesday closed a $130 million series B funding round, putting its value at $1.6 billion, the company announced. According to Magic Eden, the latest funding round will finance investments in the company's primary and secondary marketplaces and its team, and will allow the company to make changes to its user experience such as improving the insights, analytics and tools available on the site. The company added that it plans to continue to invest in partnerships with NFT makers and brands "to bring exciting drops and cultural moments to...

