Kellogg To Split Into 3 Businesses In Kirkland-Led Spinoff

By McCord Pagan (June 21, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- Guided by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Kellogg Co. said Tuesday it's breaking up into three distinct businesses, spinning off its North American cereal and plant-based foods units that collectively represented 20% of its net sales last year. The tax-free spinoffs stand to create a global snack, cereal and noodles business with $11.4 billion in net sales; a North America-focused cereal company with $2.4 billion in net sales; and a plant-based foods business led by the Morningstar Farms brand with about $340 million in net sales, according to a statement. The final names for the new companies are still to be determined....

