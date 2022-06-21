Mohegan Chief Tapped As First Native U.S. Treasurer

By Caleb Symons (June 21, 2022, 1:08 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday appointed the nation's first-ever Native American treasurer, tapping Mohegan Tribe Chief Lynn Malerba for a role that carries outsized visibility because of its signature on U.S. paper currency. Malerba, whose full name is Mutáwi Mutáhash "Many Hearts" Marilynn Malerba, has served as chief of the federally recognized Connecticut tribe since August 2010 — the first woman to hold that position in modern history, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. In her federal role, which no longer requires Senate confirmation, Malerba will oversee the U.S. Mint and the Treasury Department's heavily fortified Bullion Depository — better...

