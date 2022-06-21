Cadbury Tries Again To Get UK TM For Purple Wrapper

By Joanne Faulkner (June 21, 2022, 6:29 PM BST) -- Cadbury urged a judge on Tuesday to grant protection to the particular purple it uses to wrap its chocolate, arguing there is no reason that the hue cannot be registered as a sign trademark. Cadbury UK Ltd. asked the High Court to overturn decisions that its trademark applications for exclusive control over the particular shade of purple — Pantone 2685C — that it uses on its Dairy Milk chocolate bars and other products are too wide-ranging. Cadbury won a case in 2012 to stop other chocolate companies from using the color, but this was successfully appealed by its rival Nestle the following...

