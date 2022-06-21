Fond Du Lac Tribe Says PolyMet Can't End Mine Suit

By Andrew Westney (June 21, 2022, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa has urged a Minnesota federal judge not to toss the tribe's suit seeking to undo a federal land swap for PolyMet Mining Inc.'s NorthMet project, saying the band has the standing to sue the U.S. Forest Service for violating the tribe's treaty rights. PolyMet, which intervened in the case alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture agency, asked the court last month to dismiss the case, saying the federally recognized Fond du Lac Band hadn't shown any harm from the land exchange for the copper-nickel mine, and waited too long to bring its...

