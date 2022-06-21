Build-A-Bear Loses Lawsuit Over Fluffed Toy Custom Duties

By Silvia Martelli (June 21, 2022, 6:12 PM BST) -- An appellate court refused on Tuesday to overturn a finding on tax classification rules that prevent Build-A-Bear from claiming that some accessories sold with its toys in the U.K. are duty free. The Court of Appeal said that a lower tribunal was right to find that animal toy accessories are items in their own right and should be classified as "other toys." Build-A-Bear Workshop UK had argued that parts and accessories that can be used with "human dolls" as well as with stuffed animals should not be charged customs duty and VAT when they are imported into Britain. The issue is...

