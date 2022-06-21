Justices Pass On Suit Over $18B Award Against Chevron

By Clark Mindock (June 21, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Tuesday to revive a fight over an $18 billion arbitral award against Chevron for back rent, despite arguments from the heirs of a Saudi sheikh that the Ninth Circuit wrongly dismissed the case. The justices rejected a petition to review the case after five descendants of Sheikh Khalid Abu Al-Waleed Al Hood Al-Qarqani asked the high court to intervene earlier this year. The heirs​​ argued that the U.S. is a party to an international arbitration treaty that requires federal courts to treat foreign and domestic arbitration awards equally, so the Ninth Circuit was wrong to conclude...

