Edelson Launches DC Office With Prosecutor Hire

By Emily Lever (June 21, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Plaintiffs litigation firm Edelson PC has launched its fourth office, in Washington, D.C., tapping a lawyer from the district attorney general's office to lead its public client practice there, the firm confirmed Tuesday. Jimmy Rock, formerly assistant deputy attorney general for public advocacy in the District of Columbia prosecutor's office, will lead the firm's public client practice in the district. As enforcement ticks up, the government is increasingly turning to private counsel to go after big corporations with BigLaw attorneys. Edelson's public clients have even included Rock's former employer, such as when the attorney general sued to hold Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg liable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS