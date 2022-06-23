Crowell & Moring Adds Stein Mitchell Health Care Litigator

By Emily Lever (June 23, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added a health care litigation partner from Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP in Washington, D.C., the firm announced Wednesday. Jed Wulfekotte specializes in representing health insurance companies, both as defendants and plaintiffs, in health care fraud and recovery litigation. He joins a 126-attorney practice, according to the firm's website. "Jed is a strategic fit and will be an immediate asset for our health care clients given his keen regulatory litigation skills and creative client solutions," said Chris Flynn, chair of Crowell & Moring's health care group. "His in-depth experience representing clients in [corruption] investigations and litigation...

