HUD To Establish First-Ever Tribal Advisory Committee

By Caleb Symons (June 22, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Federal officials plan to create a tribal advisory committee meant to strengthen relations between Native groups and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and to advise HUD on its existing regulations and housing development for those communities. The Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee — the department's first standing panel of its kind — will comprise a "diverse group of duly elected tribal leaders" from across a range of federally recognized tribes, HUD announced in the Federal Register on Wednesday. HUD first proposed a tribal advisory committee in June 2016, citing a Clinton-era executive order that encouraged federal agencies to work more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS