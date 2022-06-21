BREAKING: Justices To Weigh Foreign Account Tax Penalty Limits

By Theresa Schliep (June 21, 2022, 10:10 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court decided Tuesday to hear a dispute over the maximum penalty for failing to disclose foreign bank accounts to the IRS in a case that could resolve the limits of a $10,000 penalty for undeclared accounts. The justices will weigh in on the dispute between Alexandru Bittner and the federal government, who disagree over the proper application of the $10,000 penalty for a nonwillful failure to disclose foreign accounts to the Internal Revenue Service, according to an order list. While the Ninth Circuit has decided that the penalty can be assessed only once per year on each nonwillful failure to file a...

