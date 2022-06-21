High Court Won't Hear Medical Cannabis Insurance Challenge

By Sam Reisman (June 21, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal from a medical cannabis patient challenging whether federal drug policy should preempt state laws requiring compensation for certain medical cannabis costs. The U.S. Supreme Court decided it will not hear a case involving a medical cannabis patient who challenged whether federal drug policy should preempt state laws requiring compensation for certain medical cannabis costs. (iStock) The denial leaves in place a Minnesota Supreme Court decision from October overturning a workers' compensation court decision that ordered Mendota Heights Dental Center and its insurer, Hartford Insurance Group, to pay for medicinal cannabis...

