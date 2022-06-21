Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Hear Okla. Train Crossing Law Dispute

By Linda Chiem (June 21, 2022, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up Oklahoma's challenge to a Tenth Circuit ruling determining that a state law penalizing railroads if their trains blocked grade crossings for more than 10 minutes was preempted by federal law governing railroad operations.

The justices denied a certiorari petition that Oklahoma Attorney General John M. O'Connor filed in March on behalf of the city of Edmond, city of Davis and several commissioners serving on the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, defending the state's Blocked Crossing Statute. As is customary, the justices didn't explain their reasoning for denying the petition.

The Oklahoma petitioners had...

