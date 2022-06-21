Irish Central Bank Reminds Trade Bodies Of Sanctions Duties

By Ronan Barnard (June 21, 2022, 5:37 PM BST) -- The Irish central bank has sent a letter to the country's trade bodies reminding them of their obligations to enforce European Union sanctions against Russia and Belarus for the invasion of Ukraine. The Central Bank of Ireland sent the letter to 13 organizations and chambers of commerce to pass on information on their legal duties to enforce EU sanctions. The letter, sent on June 16, requested that they share information with their members about their obligation to freeze and report funds and other assets linked to companies and individuals sanctioned by Europe. The central bank, which enforces the EU's financial sanctions...

