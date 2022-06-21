Ga. Justices Query Validity Of $500K Life Insurance Policy

By Rosie Manins (June 21, 2022, 5:42 PM EDT) -- Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with the intent behind a $500,000 life insurance policy for an HIV-positive man who sold it to an investor, and whether the insured's apparent bad faith barred the investor from collecting under the policy. The state's highest court heard oral arguments on questions of Georgia law in a case before the Eleventh Circuit, over the policy issued in January 1999 to Kelly Couch, who sold it later that year through a broker to investor Sterling Crum. A Georgia federal judge held in March 2020 after a bench trial that the policy was void "ab initio,"...

