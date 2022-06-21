Dallas Nursing Home Gets OK For Auction, $5.8M Ch. 11 Loan

By Rick Archer (June 21, 2022, 5:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Tuesday gave a nonprofit Dallas-area nursing home operator permission to tap into $5.8 million in Chapter 11 financing and go forward with its sale plans after learning that objections from unsecured creditors had been resolved. At a hybrid hearing — conducted both in person and remotely — U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Stacey Jernigan approved both Christian Care Centers Inc.'s debtor-in-possession loan package and its sale procedures motion after counsel for the debtor, DIP lender and the unsecured creditors committee said they had reached an agreement during a recess on language to preserve the committee's challenges to $10 million in...

