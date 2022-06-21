SEC Fines Ratings Agency, CEO $2M Over Alleged Conflicts

By Al Barbarino (June 21, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday fined Egan-Jones Ratings Co. and its CEO a combined $2 million for alleged conflicts of interest, including an instance where the chief executive butted into the ratings process to award a valued client a higher rating. In 2019, Sean Egan, the founder and CEO who headed up the Pennsylvania-based ratings organization, allegedly broke with company policy when he told that client he would replace its relationship manager, according to Tuesday's settlement. Egan later engaged in a conflict of interest when he stepped into the ratings process to reject the recommended rating of senior...

