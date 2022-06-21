High Court Won't Hear Medical Cannabis Workers' Comp Case

By Sam Reisman (June 21, 2022, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal weighing whether the Controlled Substances Act preempts a state workers' compensation law requiring employers to reimburse an injured worker for medical cannabis. It was one of two similar certiorari petitions on appeal from the Minnesota Supreme Court that the high court on Tuesday declined to hear. Both petitions asked the justices to weigh in on tensions between federal and state cannabis policies as they touched on medical marijuana patients' right to be reimbursed. In the instant case, petitioner Daniel Bierbach sought review of a Minnesota high court decision holding that...

